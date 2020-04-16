ICICI Bank deploys two mobile ATM vans in Mumbai; to offer these services till lockdown is on

ICICI Bank announced on Thursday that it has deployed two mobile ATM vans in Mumbai to bring key banking services to the doorstep of the residents in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

These vans will be stationed at the various localities in consultations with government authorities from 10 AM to 7 PM. So far, the residents of Worli, Thane, Dombivali and Goregaon among others have availed the services. The Bank will continue to offer this service till the lockdown continues.

The mobile ATMs will offer all the services that are available at regular ATMs.

Apart from cash withdrawals, key services which can be availed by the customers are – transferring funds to registered payee, change of PIN, recharge pre-paid mobile, book fixed deposits, among others. The customers can also avail facility of cardless cash withdrawal from these mobile ATMs.

The bank has already deployed mobile ATM vans at residential societies in National Capital Region (NCR), Chennai and Noida. It has received overwhelming response from the customers.

