Iceland's budget airline WOW Air to enter India, offers one-way flight to US at Rs 13,499

New Delhi: Iceland's budget transatlantic airline Wow Air today announced the launch of its services from Delhi to multiple destinations in North America and Europe via Reykjavik from December this year.

The airline also said that it is offering an introductory basic fare of Rs 13,499 to the Keflavik airport in Iceland's capital and from there to other destinations in North America and Europe.

The one way fair under the 'WOW basic' includes all taxes but excludes meal and check in baggage, which will be charged separately.

"While the WOW basic introductory fare will be priced at Rs 13,499 with taxes, the 'WOW premium' fares at the other end will be priced from Rs 46,599 onwards including taxes," the airline's founder and chief executive officer Skull Mogensen said. The other two fare options are 'WOW plus' and 'WOW comfy'.

WOW Air, which would be flying an Airbus A330 Neo to India and operate five days a week, currently serves 39 destinations across Europe and North America including London, Paris, New York, Toronto, Baltimore, San Francisco and Chicago.

Passengers travelling to the US will have a stop over at Reykjavik -- acting as a hub for the airline -- and then take a WOW flight to the US.

According to the airline's website, travelling to New York with a couple of hours stop-over at Reykjavik, would take about 20 hours.

"The airline will have five direct flights a week between New Delhi and Keflavik airport that will connect to multiple destinations in North America and Europe," Mogensen told reporters here, adding that in due course they will offer daily services and operate from other Indian destinations.

Iceland falls on the regular route taken by carriers who fly out of India to the US and flying via Reykjavik would be the shortest one-stop flight, the airline said.

Mogensen said he was optimistic about the success of the airline in India.

About 20,000 Indians travel to North America on a daily basis and they will have more choice of travel. Besides, 80 per cent of them travel with a stop over, he said.

In response to a question, Mogensen said the fare could go up depending upon factors, "though the high cannot be three to five times".

Further, he said the "fares can absorb the rising crude oil prices unless it breaches the $100 mark".

The website showed the basic fare at Rs 24,999 for a ticket on December 7 and Rs 54,499 in the premium segment, reflecting the increased demand since the announcement by the airline.