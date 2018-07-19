You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

IBM quarterly revenue tops estimates

Business Reuters Jul 19, 2018 02:05:12 IST

IBM quarterly revenue tops estimates

(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp on Wednesday reported second-quarter revenue that beat analysts' expectations as it benefited from growth in higher-margin businesses including cybersecurity and cloud computing.

Net income rose to $2.4 billion, or $2.61 per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $2.33 billion, or $2.48 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 4 percent to $20 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $19.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 02:05 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores