IBM quarterly revenue tops estimates

(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp on Wednesday reported second-quarter revenue that beat analysts' expectations as it benefited from growth in higher-margin businesses including cybersecurity and cloud computing.

Net income rose to $2.4 billion, or $2.61 per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $2.33 billion, or $2.48 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 4 percent to $20 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $19.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

