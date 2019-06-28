IBM gains unconditional EU approval for $34 billion Red Hat deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. tech giant International Business Machines Corp on Thursday won unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $34 billion acquisition of software company Red Hat.

IBM is looking to the deal, its biggest to date, to expand its subscription-based software offerings to counter falling software sales and declining demand for mainframe servers.

The European Commission said in a statement that it had concluded the transaction would raise no competition concerns. Reuters reported on June 19 that the deal would get the go-ahead.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.