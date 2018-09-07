IAG investigating British Airways customer data breach

(Reuters) - International Airlines Group said on Thursday that its subsidiary British Airways was investigating a customer data breach on the British Airways website and mobile application.

The breach, now resolved, compromised personal and financial details of customers making bookings on the website and the app between Aug. 21 and Sept. 5 this year, IAG said.

