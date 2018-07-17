Hyundai to hike prices of Grand i10 from August by up to 3 percent on rising input costs

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday said it will increase the price of its hatchback Grand i10 by up to 3 percent from August.

The company, which has not changed prices of its other models, said the price hike is due to increase in input and material costs.

"The revised prices will be implemented from August 2018," HMIL said in a statement.

Currently, the Grand i10 has priced between Rs 4.74 lakh and Rs 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The price hike on Grand i10 comes at a time when HMIL is gearing up to launch a new compact car around Diwali this year.

The new model is widely understood to be the return of the Santro brand in India, although the company has insisted that it has not decided on the name.

Earlier this year, HMIL Managing Director and CEO Y K Koo told PTI that the model would be launched near Diwali this year.

"So we will take a final call on the Santro badge at around that time. However, we are under a lot of pressure from dealers, customers and market to bring back the Santro brand," he had said.

The company sells a range of cars starting from entry-level small car Eon to premium SUV Tucson, with prices ranging from Rs 3.33 lakh and Rs 25.74 lakh.