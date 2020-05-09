You are here:
Hyundai rolls out 200 vehicles from Chennai plant on first day of resuming operations

Business Press Trust of India May 09, 2020 13:26:00 IST

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said its Chennai-based manufacturing facility rolled out 200 cars on the first day of resuming production.

Hyundai Logo. Reuters.

The company re-started manufacturing activities at its plant in Sriperumbudur (near Chennai) on 8 May.

The auto major has commenced production at the facility adhering to 100 percent compliance of safety and social distancing norms, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

In line with the government''s objectives of reviving the economy and company's global vision of progress for humanity, the commencement of manufacturing operations is aimed at boosting economic activities and bringing back normalcy, it added.

Several industries are resuming operations in a phased manner following an over month-long shutdown due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Updated Date: May 09, 2020 13:26:00 IST

