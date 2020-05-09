Hyundai rolls out 200 vehicles from Chennai plant on first day of resuming operations

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said its Chennai-based manufacturing facility rolled out 200 cars on the first day of resuming production.

The company re-started manufacturing activities at its plant in Sriperumbudur (near Chennai) on 8 May.

The auto major has commenced production at the facility adhering to 100 percent compliance of safety and social distancing norms, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

In line with the government''s objectives of reviving the economy and company's global vision of progress for humanity, the commencement of manufacturing operations is aimed at boosting economic activities and bringing back normalcy, it added.

Several industries are resuming operations in a phased manner following an over month-long shutdown due to the coronavirus lockdown.

