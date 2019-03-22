Hyundai Motor shareholders vote against Elliott dividend proposal

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor shareholders voted on Friday against Elliott Management's proposals for dividend payouts.

Elliott Management had called for a hefty special dividend and a board shake-up at Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's No.2 family-run conglomerate, to address its "poor governance" and "excess cash".

