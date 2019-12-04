Hyundai Motor says to invest $52 billion over six years

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor <005380.KS> said on Wednesday it planned to invest about 61.1 trillion won (£40.38 billion) between 2020 and 2025.

Of the total, the South Korean company will spend about 20 trillion won on future technologies such as autonomous vehicles, it said in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

