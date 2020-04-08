You are here:
Hyundai Motor India integrates entire sales network with online sales platform

Business Press Trust of India Apr 08, 2020 15:26:55 IST

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday said it has integrated its entire sales network of over 500 dealerships across the country with its recently introduced online sales platform.

The company's online sales platform -- Click to Buy -- offers an end-to-end retail experience to its customers.

Hyundai had launched a pilot phase of the initiative with few dealers of Delhi-NCR in January 2020.

Representational image. Reuters

All Hyundai models including the new Creta and Verna are available on the Click to Buy a website that acts as an additional sales channel for Hyundai dealerships, HMIL said in a statement.

The platform is connected in real-time with all the dealerships across India for the convenience and need of new-age digital customers, it added.
"Over the last decade, retail sales has been witness to a paradigm shift with new-age customers heavily inclined to online purchase of products," HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim said.

With pan India integration of dealerships under Click to Buy, the company is offering its tech-savvy customers a transparent and easy way of purchasing their favourite Hyundai cars, he added.

Besides, getting cars configured online, customers can also avail financing options through the platform.

Through the platform, customers can speak to a sales representative and even decide their preferred delivery options- pick the vehicle from the selected dealer or get their vehicle delivered to their doorstep.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2020 15:26:55 IST

