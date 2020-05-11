You are here:
Hyderabad-based DRDO lab develops contacless sanitisation cabinet to disinfect currency notes, mobiles phones

Business Asian News International May 11, 2020 15:15:34 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana): A DRDO lab in Hyderabad has developed a Contactless Sanitisation Cabinet called Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitizer (DRUVS) which has been designed to sanitise mobile phones, iPads, laptops, currency notes, challans etc, said Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Representational image. ANI

Proximity sensor switches clubbed with drawer opening and closing mechanism makes its operation automatic and contactless.

It provides 360-degree exposure of UVC to objects placed inside the cabinet. Once sanitisation is done, the system goes in sleep mode, DRDO informed.

"RCI, DRDO, Hyderabad has developed an Automated contactless UVC Sanitization Cabinet 'DRUVS' to sanitise mobile phones, iPads, laptops, currency notes, cheque leafs, challans, passbooks, paper, envelopes. It has also developed an Automated UVC Currency Sanitising Device, 'NOTESCLEAN'," PRO, Hyderabad, Ministry of Defence tweeted.

The DRUVS Cabinet makes a contactless operation which is essential to contain the spread of the virus.

Updated Date: May 11, 2020 15:15:34 IST

