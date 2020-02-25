HUL to set up manufacturing subsidiary, move aimed at helping MNC lower corporate tax rate

New Delhi: FMCG major HUL on Monday announced its plans to set up a new subsidiary, which would be primarily engaged in manufacturing activities.

The company's board has given a go-ahead to a proposal to set up a step down unit, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a statement.

According to sources, HUL is incorporating the subsidiary to get the benefit of the new corporate tax rate, which has been reduced to 15 percent from the previous 25 percent for new manufacturing companies.

"The company would initially invest around Rs 500 to Rs 600 crore in the new subsidiary," a source said adding the investment would be increased substantially in the coming times.

The new manufacturing unit would be making products mostly for the FMCG segment, they said.

In September last year, the government slashed the corporate tax rate to 22 percent without any exemptions or incentives and to 15 percent from 25 percent for new manufacturing companies.

"This new subsidiary has been formed to leverage the growth opportunities in a fast-changing business environment and will help HUL in becoming more agile and customer-focused," said HUL in the statement.

It further added:"This company will be incorporated with an Authorised Share Capital of Rs 2,000 crore."

For 2018-19, HUL, which sells products under popular brands such as Dove, Surf Excel, and Kissan had posted revenues of Rs 38,224 crore.

On 3 December, 2018, Anglo-Dutch FMCG giant Unilever had announced the acquisition of health food portfolio, including popular brands Horlicks and Boost, from GlaxoSmithKline in India and over 20 other markets for 3.1 billion pounds (about Rs 27,750 crore).

Under the deal, Unilever's Indian arm, HUL is acquiring GSK CH India via an all-equity merger, valuing the total business of the latter at Rs 31,700 crore.

GSK CH India is the market leader in the health food drinks (HFD) category, with popular brands such as Horlicks and Boost.

Shares of HUL on Monday settled at Rs 2,216 apiece, down 1.42 percent, on the BSE.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.