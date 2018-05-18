You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

HUL chairman Harish Manwani appointed independent director on Tata Sons Board

Business PTI May 18, 2018 19:45:05 IST

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever (HUL) Non-Executive Chairman Harish Manwani has been appointed as an Independent Director of Tata Sons.

Manwani, who is also the former Unilever Global Chief Operating Officer, would join Tata Sons board, said a statement on on Friday.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said: "We welcome Harish to the Board of Directors. Harish brings substantial experience of managing and leading businesses on a global scale."

Hindustan Unilever chairman Harish Manwani. Image courtesy Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever chairman Harish Manwani. Image courtesy Hindustan Unilever.

Manwani is also the Global Executive Advisor to Blackstone Private Equity group.

He also serves on the Board of Qualcomm, Gilead Sciences, Nielsen Holdings, Whirlpool, Economic Development Board (EDB) of Singapore and is the Chairman of the Executive Board of the Indian School of Business.

"His contribution and counsel will be of great value to Tata Sons in its governance as well as in its strategic development," Chandrasekaran added.

Manwani (64), HUL's long-serving non-executive Chairman, will retire in June this year.

Through his career, Manwani held several senior management positions in Unilever which included heading businesses in North America, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

Tata Sons is the promoter of the major operating Tata group companies.


Updated Date: May 18, 2018 19:45 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores