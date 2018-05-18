You are here:
HUL becomes most valued FMCG firm in terms of market capitalisation, surpasses ITC

Business PTI May 18, 2018 19:51:14 IST

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Friday went past ITC in market valuation to become the most valued FMCG firm.

At close of trade on Friday, HUL commanded a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 3,47,212.06 crore, which was Rs 2,867.88 crore more than that of ITC's Rs 3,44,344.18 crore valuation.

With this, HUL also became the fourth most valuable Indian company.

Representational image. Reuters.

HUL was the top gainer among the 30-Sensex scrips.

HUL on Thursday briefly surpassed ITC in market valuation ranking to become the fourth most valued firm.

Shares of HUL rose by 2.22 percent to end at Rs 1,604.10 on BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 2.45 percent to Rs 1,607.85.

ITC's shares ended 1.13 percent higher at Rs 282.15. During the day, it rose by 2.29 percent to Rs 285.40.

Tata Consultancy Services is the country's most valued firm with a valuation of Rs 6,70,450.51 crore, followed by Reliance Industries Ltd (Rs 5,91,353.05 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 5,22,745.23 crore), HUL and ITC in the top five list.

Diversified group ITC Ltd on Wednesday reported 9.86 percent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 2,932.71 crore for the fourth quarter ended on 31 March, 2018.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) earlier this week reported 14.2 percent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,351 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March.


Updated Date: May 18, 2018 19:51 PM

