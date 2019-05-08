Huawei Canada executive leaves post, second departure from firm in four months

OTTAWA (Reuters) - A Huawei Canada executive said on Tuesday he had left his post after less than a year at the company, the second recent high-profile departure from the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker at the heart of a major dispute between Ottawa and Beijing.

The executive, Jake Enwright, said in a brief phone interview that he had quit his job as director of corporate affairs, which he took up early this year. Enwright joined the Canadian arm of Huawei Technologies Co in June 2018 as a spokesman.

Scott Bradley announced in late January that he was leaving as senior vice president of corporate affairs, after more than seven years with the firm. Bradley held a more senior position than Enwright.

Huawei is under intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with the Chinese government and U.S.-led allegations that its equipment could be used for spying.

Relations between Ottawa and Beijing turned icy last December when Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer, on a U.S. warrant. She is due to make her next court appearance in Vancouver on Wednesday.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler)

