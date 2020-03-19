Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Indices at record 3-year low; Sensex 1790 points down, Nifty below 8,000-mark

Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: At 10.o5 AM, the Sensex and Nifty was at 3-year low. Rupee too was at record low. Sensex is down 1798.84 points or 6.23 percent at 27,070.67 and the Nifty 523.15 points or 6.18 percent at 7,945.65.
Earlier, the Nifty breached 8,000 for the first time since December 27, 2016.
US stocks deepened their selloff on Wednesday and the Dow erased virtually the last of its gains since President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration, as the widening repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic threatened to cripple economic activity.
The benchmark S&P 500 index ended down 5.2 percent, though it pared losses late in the day as the US Senate passed legislation to provide billions of dollars to limit the damage from the outbreak through free coronavirus testing, paid sick leave and expanded safety-net spending.
In a move likely to add to the anxiety, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, said after the bell that the NYSE will temporarily close its trading floors and move fully to electronic trading beginning Monday.
The NYSE said a floor trader and an NYSE employee had tested positive for the coronavirus, but that they had not entered the stock exchange building. Trading and regulatory oversight of all NYSE-listed securities will continue without interruption, the exchange said.
With airports and hotels emptying and airlines asking staff to take unpaid leave to stem losses, the S&P 1500 airlines index sank 20.8 percent on Wednesday. Shares in major hotel operators Hilton, Marriott and Hyatt fell by about 12 percent to 19 percent.
“The market’s really reacting to fear and uncertainty and we don’t think it’s over until it finds a floor on stock prices. The floor will have to be found in containment of the viral spread and limiting the economic toll of the virus,” said Nela Richardson, investment strategist at Edward Jones.
US Market Update | Stocks dive deeper on Wall Street as market extends losses; Dow Jones drops 1,547 points, S&P 500 falls 6.4% while Nasdaq slips 5.3%
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 18, 2020
By Wednesday’s close, the Dow was up just 0.4 percent from where it was on 20 January, 2017, the day of Trump’s inauguration, although it remains up almost 9% from when Trump unexpectedly won the presidential election on 8 November, 2016, often referred to as the “Trump Bump.” The S&P 500 is now down about 29 percent from the record closing high it notched on 19 February, as the coronavirus-inspired selloff ended Wall Street’s longest-ever bull run. In one of the most dire forecasts yet issued for the potential hit from the epidemic, a JP Morgan economist said the US economy could shrink 4 percent this quarter and 14 percent next quarter, and for the year it is likely to shrink 1.5 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,338.46 points, or 6.3 percent, to 19,898.92, the S&P 500 lost 131.09 points, or 5.18 percent, to 2,398.1, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 344.94 points, or 4.7 percent, to 6,989.84. The dramatic stimulus measures have only provided short-lived bounces in equities, with investors factoring in a global recession and worrying about the duration of the damage extending into the summer. Wednesday’s selling at one point triggered another 15-minute trading cutout at a 7 percent decline in yet another day of volatile trading. The Cboe Volatility index ended up at 76.45. “This market went from a position of where we were fearless back at the beginning of February to some days like today where you feel hopeless about what’s going on in the market,” said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers.
S&P 500 falls 7% triggering a marketwide 'circuit breaker' trading halt while Nasdaq Composite slips 6.3%. Dow Jones drops 1,660 points
The day’s worst-performing S&P sector was the S&P 500 energy sector, which closed at its lowest level since early 2003. US crude futures fell nearly 17% on Wednesday, having touched their lowest prices in 18 years.
Worries about mass debt defaults or writedowns pressured US lenders, sending the S&P 500 banking subsector down 7.9 percent.
Shares in planemaker Boeing Co, long a symbol of US tech and industrial power, sank another 17.9 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 12.71-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 8.79-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and 294 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 11 new highs and 1,214 new lows.
Volume on US exchanges was 18.51 billion shares, compared to the 14.6 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.
Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 10:08:07 IST
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday night rolled out its third emergency credit program in two days, announcing it would make loans to banks that offer as collateral assets purchased from money market mutual funds.
The new facility through the Boston Federal Reserve bank will offer "support for the flow of credit to households and businesses" by ensuring the $3.8 trillion money market mutual fund industry can sell its holdings of US Treasury bonds and other high-quality assets at full value if investors ask to withdraw their cash.
Oil rockets nearly 20 percent as investors hail coronavirus stimulus spending
Oil prices surged as much as nearly 20% on Thursday, bouncing back from days of heavy losses in a relief rally that may yet be short-lived, analysts warned, but which was stoked by economic stimulus efforts to ward off a global coronavirus recession.
Brent crude LCOc1 was up $2.10, or 8 percent, at $26.98 a barrel by 0028 GMT after tumbling 13 percent on Wednesday in a third day of relentless selling. US oil CLc1 gained $3.44, or 17 percent, to $23.81 a barrel after slumping nearly 25 percent in the previous session.
Dollar surges, stocks fall as ECB fails to stop panic
The dollar surged, bonds plunged and global markets struggled to find their footing on Thursday as the European Central Bank's latest promise of stimulus provided only brief solace while the world struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
US stock futures EScv1 fell 2 percent. The Australian dollar was crushed, falling 3.3 percent to a more than 17-year low, and Asian markets gave up initial gains made after the ECB had announced a bond-buying program.
Bank Nifty hit fresh 3-year low, down 6.24 percent dragged by Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.
10:02 (IST)
09:54 (IST)
09:51 (IST)
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday night rolled out its third emergency credit program in two days, announcing it would make loans to banks that offer as collateral assets purchased from money market mutual funds.
The new facility through the Boston Federal Reserve bank will offer "support for the flow of credit to households and businesses" by ensuring the $3.8 trillion money market mutual fund industry can sell its holdings of US Treasury bonds and other high-quality assets at full value if investors ask to withdraw their cash.
09:45 (IST)
Oil prices surged as much as nearly 20% on Thursday, bouncing back from days of heavy losses in a relief rally that may yet be short-lived, analysts warned, but which was stoked by economic stimulus efforts to ward off a global coronavirus recession.
Brent crude LCOc1 was up $2.10, or 8 percent, at $26.98 a barrel by 0028 GMT after tumbling 13 percent on Wednesday in a third day of relentless selling. US oil CLc1 gained $3.44, or 17 percent, to $23.81 a barrel after slumping nearly 25 percent in the previous session.
09:43 (IST)
The dollar surged, bonds plunged and global markets struggled to find their footing on Thursday as the European Central Bank's latest promise of stimulus provided only brief solace while the world struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
US stock futures EScv1 fell 2 percent. The Australian dollar was crushed, falling 3.3 percent to a more than 17-year low, and Asian markets gave up initial gains made after the ECB had announced a bond-buying program.
09:41 (IST)
09:32 (IST)
09:30 (IST)
Bank Nifty hit fresh 3-year low, down 6.24 percent dragged by Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.
09:24 (IST)
