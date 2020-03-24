Stock Markets LIVE Updates: Market rebounds; Sensex, Nifty give up initial gains; all indices in red
Sydney: Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday as the US Federal Reserve’s sweeping pledge to spend whatever it took to stabilize the financial system eased debt market pressures, even if it could not offset the immediate economic hit of the coronavirus.
#CNBCTV18Market | Asian indices trade sharply higher, currently at day's high#CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/yXsaQX5sn2
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 24, 2020
While Wall Street seemed unimpressed, investors in Asia were encouraged enough to lift E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 by 1.9 percent and Japan's Nikkei by 4.9 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.2 percent, though that followed a drop of almost 6% on Monday. South Korea and Australia also recouped a little of their recent losses.
In its latest drastic step, the Fed offered to buy unlimited amounts of assets to steady markets and expanded its mandate to corporate and muni bonds.
The numbers were certainly large, with analysts estimating the package could make $4 trillion or more in loans to non-financial firms.
“This open-ended and massively stepped-up program of QE is a very clear signal that the Fed will do all that is needed to maintain the integrity and liquidity of the Treasury market, key asset-backed markets and other core markets,” said David de Garis, a director of economics at NAB.
“COVID-19 developments remain the wild card, as is the development of government policies to support cash flow and the economy.”
The Fed’s package helped calm nerves in bond markets where yields on two-year Treasuries hit their lowest sine 2013, while 10-year yields dropped back sharply to 0.77 percent.
Yet analysts fear it will do little to offset the near-term economic damage done by mass lockdowns and layoffs.
Speculation is mounting data due on Thursday will show U.S. jobless claims rose an eye-watering 1 million last week, with forecasts ranging as high as 4 million.
Goldman Sachs warned the US economic growth could contract by 24% in the second quarter, two-and-a-half times as large as the previous postwar record.
A range of flash surveys on European and US manufacturing for March are due later on Tuesday and are expected to show deep declines into recessionary territory.
While governments around the globe are launching ever-larger fiscal stimulus packages, the latest US effort remains stalled in the Senate as Democrats said it contained too little money for hospitals and not enough limits on funds for big business.
The logjam combined with the stimulus splash from the Fed to take a little of the shine off the US dollar, though it remains in demand as a global store of liquidity.
“The special role of the USD in the world’s financial system – it is used globally in a range of transactions such as commodity pricing, bond issuance and international bank lending—means USD liquidity is at a premium,” said CBA economist Joseph Capurso.
“While liquidity is an issue, the USD will remain strong.”
The dollar eased just a touch on the yen to 110.90 after hitting a one-month top at 111.59 on Monday, while the euro inched up to $1.0754 EUR= from a three-year trough of $1.0635.
The dollar index stood at 102.120, off a three-year peak of 102.99.
Gold surged in the wake of the Fed’s promise of yet more cheap money, and was last at $1,564.51 per ounce having rallied from a low of $1,484.65 on Monday.
Oil prices also bounced after recent savage losses, with US crude up 64 cents at $24.00 barrel. Brent crude firmed 53 cents to $27.56.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Mar 24, 2020 10:10:52 IST
Highlights
HUL stocks surge 6%
Fed's big move could help US Treasury liquidity
The Federal Reserve’s unparalleled steps to directly backstop the US economy and its willingness to purchase vast sums of US government debt, mortgage-backed securities and even corporate bonds could help boost depleted liquidity in the $17-trillion Treasury market.
But the disastrous impact of the runaway coronavirus on financial markets will continue to impair price-making in Treasuries even if the Fed buys the entire US debt market, analysts said, as bond investors fret about a steep economic downturn that is sure to come.
Liquidity in Treasuries has thinned in recent weeks, leading to sharp price movements. The Fed began stepping in with a rate cut in early March, followed by increasingly drastic measures to bolster market conditions.
Asian stocks rally
Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday as the US Federal Reserve’s sweeping pledge to spend whatever it took to stabilise the financial system eased debt market pressures, even if it could not offset the immediate economic hit of the coronavirus.
While Wall Street seemed unimpressed, investors in Asia were encouraged enough to lift E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 by 1.9 percent and Japan's Nikkei .N225 by 4.9 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .added 1.2 percent, though that followed a drop of almost 6% on Monday. South Korea and Australia also recouped a little of their recent losses.
In its latest drastic step, the Fed offered to buy unlimited amounts of assets to steady markets and expanded its mandate to corporate and muni bonds.
Fed to help stock markets
Fed pledges help to steady financial system
Shares were set to follow Asian peers higher on Tuesday after their worst single-day fall in history, as sentiment improved after the US Federal Reserve pledged to spend as much as needed to steady the financial system.
The Fed said on Monday it will back purchases of corporate bonds, backstop direct loans to companies and “soon” will roll out a program to get credit to small and medium-sized business. It also said it will expand its asset purchases by as much as needed to stabilize financial markets.
Sensex,Nifty erase most of its early gains
Benchmark indices erased most of its early gains but trading higher with Nifty above 7700.
The Sensex is up 369.34 points or 1.42 percent at 26350.58, and the Nifty up 108.40 points or 1.42 percent at 7718.65. About 559 shares have advanced, 696 shares declined, and 62 shares are unchanged.
Sensex, Nifty gives up initial gains
Rupee appreciates
Sensex, Nifty open positive; Vedanta, Cipla among major gainers
Benchmark indices opened in positive territory on March 24 with Sensex added more than 1000 points.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 1,212.60 points or 4.67 percent at 27193.84, and the Nifty up 353.85 points or 4.65 percent at 7964.10.
Bajaj Finserv, Vedanta, Cipla, HUL, Bajaj Finance, Adani Port, Adani Ports and RIL are among major gainers.
Markets open: Indices
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:10 (IST)
HUL stocks surge 6%
10:04 (IST)
Fed's big move could help US Treasury liquidity
The Federal Reserve’s unparalleled steps to directly backstop the US economy and its willingness to purchase vast sums of US government debt, mortgage-backed securities and even corporate bonds could help boost depleted liquidity in the $17-trillion Treasury market.
But the disastrous impact of the runaway coronavirus on financial markets will continue to impair price-making in Treasuries even if the Fed buys the entire US debt market, analysts said, as bond investors fret about a steep economic downturn that is sure to come.
Liquidity in Treasuries has thinned in recent weeks, leading to sharp price movements. The Fed began stepping in with a rate cut in early March, followed by increasingly drastic measures to bolster market conditions.
10:00 (IST)
Asian stocks rally
Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday as the US Federal Reserve’s sweeping pledge to spend whatever it took to stabilise the financial system eased debt market pressures, even if it could not offset the immediate economic hit of the coronavirus.
While Wall Street seemed unimpressed, investors in Asia were encouraged enough to lift E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 by 1.9 percent and Japan's Nikkei .N225 by 4.9 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .added 1.2 percent, though that followed a drop of almost 6% on Monday. South Korea and Australia also recouped a little of their recent losses.
In its latest drastic step, the Fed offered to buy unlimited amounts of assets to steady markets and expanded its mandate to corporate and muni bonds.
09:55 (IST)
Fed to help stock markets
Fed pledges help to steady financial system
Shares were set to follow Asian peers higher on Tuesday after their worst single-day fall in history, as sentiment improved after the US Federal Reserve pledged to spend as much as needed to steady the financial system.
The Fed said on Monday it will back purchases of corporate bonds, backstop direct loans to companies and “soon” will roll out a program to get credit to small and medium-sized business. It also said it will expand its asset purchases by as much as needed to stabilize financial markets.
09:49 (IST)
Sensex,Nifty erase most of its early gains
Benchmark indices erased most of its early gains but trading higher with Nifty above 7700.
The Sensex is up 369.34 points or 1.42 percent at 26350.58, and the Nifty up 108.40 points or 1.42 percent at 7718.65. About 559 shares have advanced, 696 shares declined, and 62 shares are unchanged.
09:38 (IST)
Sensex, Nifty gives up initial gains
09:33 (IST)
Rupee appreciates
09:23 (IST)
Sensex, Nifty open positive; Vedanta, Cipla among major gainers
Benchmark indices opened in positive territory on March 24 with Sensex added more than 1000 points.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 1,212.60 points or 4.67 percent at 27193.84, and the Nifty up 353.85 points or 4.65 percent at 7964.10.
Bajaj Finserv, Vedanta, Cipla, HUL, Bajaj Finance, Adani Port, Adani Ports and RIL are among major gainers.
09:19 (IST)
Markets open: Indices