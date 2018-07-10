Football world cup 2018

HPE could mitigate potential tariff impacts, CEO says

Business Reuters Jul 10, 2018 00:07:37 IST

(Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has the ability to boost existing manufacturing at a facility in Wisconsin if trade tensions with China persist, Chief Executive Antonio Neri said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in San Francisco hosted by Thomson Reuters, Neri said HPE, whose products are not directly affected by tariffs that took effect last week, could modify production plans if required but that it has a global supply chain that produces three servers every 10 seconds.

"We have the ability to manufacture more products in the United States - that's not the issue," Neri said. "The issue is how to manage our supply chain to best serve our customers."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Tom Brown)

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 00:07 AM

