HP says Xerox offer still 'significantly undervalues' company

HP Inc
"Your letter dated January 6, 2020 regarding financing does not address the key issue – that Xerox's proposal significantly undervalues HP – and is not a basis for discussion," the company said in a letter to Xerox.
The U.S.-based printer maker had said on Monday it secured $24 billion in financing for the takeover offer, a deal that HP is opposing.
(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Updated Date: Jan 09, 2020 06:05:48 IST