Manufacturing has emerged as one of the high growth sectors in India, and the government's initiatives intend to make the country a global manufacturing hub.

The Indian manufacturing sector is witnessing a boost due to government initiatives like Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes and a planned increase in public investment. Manufacturing has emerged as one of the high growth sectors in India, and the government's initiatives intend to make the country a global manufacturing hub.

With increase in vaccinations being rolled out across the country, India’s growth projection seems stable at 8.3% as per the World Bank’s June forecast while influencing its economic prospects for the current year and coming years. Further, by 2022, the Indian government aims to create 100 million new jobs for the manufacturing sector.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has partly enabled the manufacturing industry to embrace the digital way. Manufacturing companies globally, including in India, are converting their processes into digital ones and are adopting the use of technology in manufacturing, as we see in industrial IoT (IIoT). The manufacturing industry is undergoing rapid digital transformation with the coming of Industry 4.0.

Today's manufacturing industry aims to leverage the power of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data to achieve increased efficiency and productivity in supply chain and operations.

ExxonMobil’s legacy and leadership in industrial lubricants

With 150 years of experience in lubrication innovation, Mobil™ Lubricants has made rich investments in research and development to formulate solutions that guarantee excellence.

As the pioneer of lubrication technology innovation, Mobil offers a complete range of industrial lubricants to cater to different market needs, such as lubricants for machine shops, mining, cement, and hydraulic oils for plastic, among others.

Mobil Lubricants assists manufacturers in improving the performance and longevity of equipment by providing outstanding protection against wear and tear, thereby, ensuring the firm achieves increased efficiency, reliability, and productivity. Click here to know more.

The Mobil Serv℠ range of expert technical services includes heavy equipment service, steam turbine maintenance, etc., to give the business an operational advantage. It aims to help the operations team optimize equipment maintenance programs and machine availability, and it also provides insights to enhance productivity and safety at the same time. Read more about it here.

Besides providing a complete line of hydraulic oils, compressor oils, gear, fluids, and greases, Mobil also offers a range of technical services under its Mobil Serv umbrella, such as Mobil Serv Lubricant Analysis, hydraulic inspection, energy efficiency study and IIoT insights, for industries such as plastic, auto-components, cement, steel, wind & turbines, coal and gas turbines, among others.

Mobil™ Solcare and digital data analytics

The Mobil™ Solcare Service app is among the innovative offerings that use data science for machine shop monitoring. This can help increase business efficiency through in-depth analytics, enhanced record-keeping, and increased accountability by providing tailor-made recommendations.

The Mobil Solcare Service app can now monitor critical data or parameters like Emulsion Conditions, PH levels and oil concentration trends on the go. Through the app, one can receive real-time data, use digital signatures for validation and achieve efficiency with in-app feedback and performance ratings.

It’s not only eco-friendly as it provides fully digitized reports, but it also helps analyze data with ease and use insights to identify areas for proactive maintenance or receive real-time task alerts, and much more.

Excellence in customer service

cast Autotech Pvt. Ltd. is a leading manufacturer and supplier of automobile parts and accessories, based out of Narsapur, Karnataka. The company runs on 39 CNC, turning & milling centres that were being lubricated with a market-general soluble cutting fluid.

With the use of MobilcutTM 250, Unicast Autotech was able to cut costs significantly as well as lower cost per component by 8% while achieving better machine performance with improved surface finish. It also resulted in top-up by 19% and increased sump life by four months.

Microtech CNC Pvt. Ltd. is another manufacturer that caters to a diverse range of global industries including automotie, industrial, aerospace, defence, manufacturing and commercial engineering. Microtech CNC also gained significant savings while lowering cost per component by an impressive 20%. It achieved an improved surface finish with better machine performance, and also achieved top-up by 9.5% and increased slump life by three months. Overall, the firm achieved oil cost reduction by 15% and tool cost by 7%.

Along with recommending the product, Mobil’s association with Microtech CNC and Unicast Autotech extended to service delivery and upkeep. Mobil’s dedicated Solcare interface assisted in regular coolant monitoring along with digital data analytics and sharing through the app.

Get in touch to have a look at a wide array of lubricants designed to protect your equipment and help you achieve 100% efficiency!

This is a partnered post written by Mr. Ankush Khanna, Director – Commercial Brand Marketing (South Asia Pacific).