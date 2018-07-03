Football world cup 2018

Honda reports 28 percent growth in volume in June at 5,71,020 units; market share increased by 0.8 percent

Business Press Trust of India Jul 03, 2018 11:55:48 IST

Mumbai: The second largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Monday reported a 28 percent growth in volume in June at 5,71,020 units, which helped it corner 1 percent more of the total market.

"Growing faster than the industry, we sold 5,71,020 units in June, which is a growth of 28 percent from 4,44,528 units in June 2017, leading to a 0.8 percent increase in our market share," Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior VP for sales and marketing at HMSI said.

The volume growth was led by a 29 percent growth in the domestic sales and an increase in domestic market share to the tune of 1.4 percent, he added. Domestic sales closed at 5,35,494 units up from 4,16,365 units in June 2017.

Representational image. Reuters

Scooter sales grew 33 percent from 2,71,007 units in June 2017 to 3,61,236 units in the reporting month, while motorcycles clipped past 20 percent from 1,45,358 units to 1,74,258 units.

During the first quarter of the fiscal year, its volumes grew at a healthy 16 percent to 18,04,537 units from 15,60,340 units.

Motorcycle sales grew 15 percent to 6,27,908 units in the quarter from 5,44,715 units, while scooters clocked 11,76,629 units, adding 16 percent more customers from 10,15,625 in the year-ago quarter, the he said.

Its exports volume rose 39 percent to 1,14,132 units in the quarter from 81,862 units.

"Adding over 2.4 lakh additional customers, our performance in June is a testament to the positive customer sentiment towards our brand, helping us clock 16 percent growth in the quarter," Guleria said.


