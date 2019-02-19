Honda plan to close UK plant is not due to Brexit - lawmaker

LONDON (Reuters) - Japan's Honda plans to shut its British car plant in Swindon by 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs but the decision is not related to Brexit, a local lawmaker told Reuters on Monday.

Justin Tomlinson, who voted for Brexit in 2016, said he had met with the business minister and representatives from Honda who had confirmed the plans.

"They were due to make a statement tomorrow morning, it's obviously broken early," Tomlinson, lawmaker for North Swindon, told Reuters.

"This is not Brexit-related. It is a reflection of the global market. They are seeking to consolidate production in Japan."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

