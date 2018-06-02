You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Honda confirms new Takata air bag rupture in fatal Malaysia crash

Business Reuters Jun 02, 2018 01:05:10 IST

Honda confirms new Takata air bag rupture in fatal Malaysia crash

(Reuters) - Honda Motor Co on Friday confirmed that a Takata air bag inflator had ruptured in a fatal crash earlier this week in Malaysia in what appears to be the 23rd death worldwide linked to the faulty part that can emit deadly metal fragments.

The Japanese automaker has previously confirmed 18 deaths since 2009 linked to the issue that sparked the largest auto industry recall in history, while Ford Motor Co has reported two Takata inflator deaths.

Three other crashes, including the new one in Malaysia, do not have an official cause of death from local authorities. The latest incident took place May 27 in a 2004 Honda City in the nation's capital Kuala Lumpur, Honda said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 02, 2018 01:05 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores