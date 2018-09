Hiring of women saw 2.5% dip between 2017 and 2018; attrition levels lesser than men, reveals report

Mumbai: Hiring of women saw a 2.5 percent dip between 2017 and 2018, even as the average attrition rate of women across levels remained significantly lesser than men, according to a report. While in 2017, 36 percent of all hires were women, in 2018, this stood at 33.5 percent, according to the 2018 Working Mother and AVTAR BCWI report said.

The average attrition rate of women across levels remained much lesser than men as in entry-level (women 28 percent and men 34 percent), managerial level (women 12

percent and men 16 percent), senior managerial level (women 8 percent to men 12 percent) and C-Suite level (women- 4 percent and men 8 percent). However, it revealed that women hiring saw a 2.5 percent dip between 2017 and 2018.

While the promotion rates of men and women were at par at C-Suite level at 5.3 percent and 5.6 percent respectively, at the mid-management and senior management echelons, men were 3 percent more likely to be promoted than women, it added.

The study in 2018 was conducted among 345 employers in the country and listed the 100 Best Companies for Women in India.

The report said there has been increasing focus among participant companies in the holistic well-being of their employees, specifically women, which has helped in containing attrition and also the drop-out at the altar of motherhood.

The 100 Best companies this year reported only a 12 percent maternity attrition, to mean that the vast majority of women who took their maternity breaks, joined back full-time work, it said.

The overall representation of women at the 100 best companies stands at 31 percent in 2018, which is a growth of 6 percent surge from 25 percent in 2016, it added.