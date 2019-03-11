Hiring activity sees 16% rise in February; IT, software industry leads recruitment spree as sector registers 38% growth

Mumbai: Hiring activities registered 16 percent this February mainly led by the IT and software industry that clocked a 38 percent growth, says a report.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index for February 2019 stood at 2,415 from 2,087 in February 2018.

"The JobSpeak index continues to sustain the momentum gained and has shown a 16 percent YOY growth in February precedes by a 15 percent growth in January. In the latest hiring outlook survey with over 3,300 recruiters across the country had anticipated increased hiring, wherein 84 percent recruiters said new jobs would be created," Infoedge India CMO Sumeet Singh said.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index, which calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website month on month.

The report revealed that the IT and software industry has been on a hiring spree in February 2019, registering a growth of 38 percent, making it one of the fastest growing industries.

Also, the report said construction and engineering industry saw an increase in hiring with a growth rate of 16 percent. Hiring in HR functional area witnessed 20 percent growth.

Further, it said, an increase in demand of 18 percent was observed for mid-level candidates with experience between of 4-7 years.

Hiring activities in the metropolitan cities saw positive growth with Chennai and Mumbai clocking in a rise of 30 percent and 26 percent, respectively.

Recruitment activities in Chennai was led by industries including auto/auto ancillary (26 percent), BPO

(13 percent) while FMCG saw a dip of (14 percent).

Demand for skills such as IT-Software (38 percent) and ITES (8 percent) were maximum among recruiters.

A 25 percent rise in hiring activity was seen for the experience band of 4 to 7 years, it added.

While in Mumbai, the industries which dominated the hiring space for the city were FMCG (28 percent) and

IT-software (32 percent), auto (80 percent). However, the accounting functional area saw a decline of 12 percent.

Hiring for management roles with experience band of 4-7 years saw a growth of 15 percent in February 2019.

