Hindustan Unilever Q2 net profit rises 19.51% to Rs 1,525 cr; sales up 11.45% to Rs 9138 cr

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Friday reported a 19.51 percent increase in net profit to Rs 1,525 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,276 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

Sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,138 crore as against Rs 8,199 crore in the year-ago period, up 11.45 percent, HUL said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share of face value Re 1 each for the financial year ending 31 March, 2019.

Shares of HUL settled 2.63 percent higher at Rs 1,568.65 apiece on the BSE.