You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Hindustan Unilever enters list of top-five most valued companies with Rs 3.04 lakh cr market cap

Business PTI Apr 11, 2018 20:01:20 IST

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has entered the club of the top-five most valued companies in India, with a market capitalisation (m-cap) of over Rs 3 lakh crore.

Hindustan Unilever enters list of top-five most valued companies with Rs 3.04 lakh cr market cap. Reuters image.

Hindustan Unilever enters list of top-five most valued companies with Rs 3.04 lakh cr market cap. Reuters image.

Shares of the company ended at Rs 1,408.90 on Wednesday, up 1.29 percent on BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 2 percent to Rs 1,420 -- its 52-week high.

At NSE, shares of the company rose by 1.26 percent to settle at Rs 1,409.15.

The company's market valuation went up by Rs 3,903.46 crore to Rs 3,04,960.46 crore. HUL stood at fifth position in the overall market cap ranking on BSE.

In terms of equity volume, 1.50 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 10 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Reliance Industries Ltd is the country's most valued firm with a m-cap of Rs 5,88,520.75 crore, followed by TCS (Rs 5,77,253.42 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 4,97,284.17 crore), ITC (Rs 3,23,169.73 crore) and HUL.


Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018 20:01 PM

Also See






What The Duck: A chat with off-spin maestro Harbhajan Singh



Top Stories




Cricket Scores