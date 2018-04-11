Hindustan Unilever enters list of top-five most valued companies with Rs 3.04 lakh cr market cap

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has entered the club of the top-five most valued companies in India, with a market capitalisation (m-cap) of over Rs 3 lakh crore.

Shares of the company ended at Rs 1,408.90 on Wednesday, up 1.29 percent on BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 2 percent to Rs 1,420 -- its 52-week high.

At NSE, shares of the company rose by 1.26 percent to settle at Rs 1,409.15.

The company's market valuation went up by Rs 3,903.46 crore to Rs 3,04,960.46 crore. HUL stood at fifth position in the overall market cap ranking on BSE.

In terms of equity volume, 1.50 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 10 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Reliance Industries Ltd is the country's most valued firm with a m-cap of Rs 5,88,520.75 crore, followed by TCS (Rs 5,77,253.42 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 4,97,284.17 crore), ITC (Rs 3,23,169.73 crore) and HUL.