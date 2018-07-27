You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Hindalco shares jump nearly 7% to Rs 220.35 on acquisition of American aluminium maker Aleris

Business Press Trust of India Jul 27, 2018 14:25:28 IST

New Delhi: Shares of Hindalco on Friday surged nearly 7 percent after the company announced the acquisition of American aluminium maker Aleris in a $2.58-billion leveraged deal through its overseas subsidiary Novelis.

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla. AFP

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla. AFP

The stock after a positive opening further jumped 6.68 percent to Rs 220.35 on BSE.

On NSE, shares of the company soared 6.89 percent to Rs 220.80.

Birla group flagship Hindalco on Thursday announced the acquisition of Aleris that will help it diversify product offerings in the value-added products segment.

The acquisition, which comes a decade after the diversified Aditya Birla Group took over Novelis in a $ 6-billion transaction, will make Hindalco the second largest aluminium maker globally with a revenue of $21 billion and an annual capacity of 4.7 million tonne, chairman Kumarmangalam Birla said.


Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 14:25 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores