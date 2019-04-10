Hindalco Industries temporarily suspends operations of alumina plant in Jharkhand

New Delhi: Hindalco Industries on Wednesday said it has temporarily suspended the operations of its alumina facility in Muri, Jharkhand, after a contract worker went missing and four persons sustained injuries when the red mud storage area connected to the plant collapsed.

"There was an incident in the red mud (bauxite residue) storage area connected to the alumina plant situated at Muri, Jharkhand, on 9th April 2019 (Tuesday). The incident involved a spillage in the red mud cake storage area," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

As a precautionary measure, operations have been temporarily suspended to assess the situation, the company said.

Preliminary investigation indicates no material impact on the surrounding environment or property, it said adding that the efforts were underway to clear the spillage.

Four persons with minor injuries have been treated and one contract workman is missing, it said.

This incident is not expected to have any material impact on the company's performance, it added.

The company, one of the leading integrated primary producer of aluminium in Asia, has a pan-India presence that encompasses the operations from bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting to downstream rolling, extrusions and recycling.

