Hewlett Packard Enterprise names former Sprint executive Robbiati CFO

(Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Tuesday appointed former Sprint Corp Chief Financial Officer Tarek Robbiati as its new finance head.

The company's shares rose 1.9 percent to $17.05 in aftermarket trading after HPE also reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit.

Robbiati will succeed incumbent Tim Stonesifer, effective Sept. 17.

Stonesifer, who played a crucial role in the breakup of HPE from Hewlett-Packard Co in 2015, will remain through the end of October, the company said.

Prior to Sprint, Robbiati served as the chief executive officer at Flexigroup, a financial services provider for consumers and small businesses with operations in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and the Philippines.

Strong performance in its hybrid IT division, largely made up of the company's storage and data centre networking products, helped HPE top third-quarter revenue and profit estimates.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sriraj Kalluvila)

