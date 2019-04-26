Hero MotoCorp Q4 net plunges over 24% to Rs 730 cr; total income from operations dips to Rs 8,049 cr

New Delhi: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported 24.5 percent decline in its standalone net profit at Rs 730.32 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 967.40 crore during the same period last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Total income from operations declined to Rs 8,049.18 crore during the March quarter as compared with Rs 8,730.54 crore during the same period in previous fiscal, it added.

The company sold 17,81,160 units during the fourth quarter, down 11.1 percent from 20,01,595 units sold in the same period of 2017-18.

For the fiscal 2018-19, Hero MotoCorp posted a net profit of Rs 3,384.87 crore, down 8.45 percent from Rs 3,697.36 crore in the 2017-18 financial year.

The company sold 78,20,745 units in 2018-19 as compared with 75,87,154 units in 2017-18.

The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 32 per equity share of Rs 2 each (1,600 percent) for 2018-19.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Friday ended 0.51 percent lower at Rs 2,604.15 per scrip on the BSE.

