Hero MotoCorp Q2 net profit dips marginally to Rs 976 cr; revenues up 8.6% to Rs 9,091 cr

Business Press Trust of India Oct 16, 2018 18:13:34 IST

New Delhi: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Tuesday reported a marginal dip in its standalone profit after tax to Rs 976.28 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,010.49 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal, Hero MotoCorp said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,090.94 crore as against Rs 8,371.74 crore in the same period previous fiscal, it added.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp today closed at Rs 2,890 on BSE, up 0.23 percent from its previous close.


Updated Date: Oct 16, 2018 18:13 PM






