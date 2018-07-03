Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Hero June sales jump 13% to over 7 lakh units; co announces upward revision of prices for motorcycles and scooters

Business Press Trust of India Jul 03, 2018 17:29:23 IST

Mumbai: The largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a 13 percent growth in June sale at 7,04,562 units over the same month last year, while its first quarter sales crossed 2.1 million units.

In the year-ago month, the Delhi-based company had clocked a turnover of 6,24,185 units, it said in a statement.

The company has also has announced an upward revision of prices for its motorcycles and scooters, with immediate effect, to partly offset the consistently rising input costs, including the prices of commodities, and currency depreciation. Prices will increase by up to Rs 500, it added.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

"Riding on robust sales of two-wheelers, we have created another global benchmark, clocking over 2.1 million unit sales in the June quarter of the current fiscal year," Hero said in the statement.

Hero sold 2,104,949 units in the first quarter, bettering its own previous record in the September quarter of FY18, when it had 2,022,805 units.

The company said it had crossed the 7-lakh unit monthly sales thrice in the past, in April 2018 selling 7,06,365 units, March 2018 selling 7,30,473 units and in September 2017 when it had sold 7,20,739 units.

The company expects better sales going forward with the monsoon already hitting many parts of the country ahead of time, which will lead to a positive consumption pattern.

"Hero is geared-up with an array of products, including its premium motorcycles and the new scooter range to add to the positive sentiment and further delight the customers," the company said.


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 17:29 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores