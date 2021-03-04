Heranba Industries IPO allotment status finalised: Follow these steps to check share allocation

The shares allotted are likely to get credited to the Demat accounts of all the investors who are eligible by today

Agrochemicals firm, Heranba Industries, finalised the share allotment of the Rs 625 crore public issue on 2 March. As the initial public offering (IPO) allotment status has been finalised, investors can check the status on the website of BSE and the registrar.

The IPO had opened on 23 February and continued till 25 February. It was subscribed 83.3 times at a price band of Rs 626 to Rs 627 per share, according to a report on CNBCTV18.

The report added that the quota for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 67.45 times and the retail portion 11.84 times. Also, the HNI quota witnessed 271.15 times subscription.

If you had applied for the IPO, follow these steps to check your share allocation on the registrar's website:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bigshare Services https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2: Select the IPO name from the options given in the dropdown box

Step 3: Now, enter the application number or CAF No, beneficiary ID or PAN in the given space

Step 4: Based upon what you choose, you will have to type in the application type or depository type (NSDL or CDSL)

Step 5: Once the data has been entered, enter the captcha code and click on ‘Submit’

Alternatively, the status can be checked on the BSE website. These are the steps one must follow:

Step 1: Go to the website of BSE.

Step 2: Select Issue Type, Equity and Issue Name as Heranba Industries from the given choices.

Step 3: Now write down your application number and PAN card number.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Search’ tab to get the application status.

According to a report in MoneyControl, as per the schedule printed on the prospectus, the shares allotted are going to get credited to the Demat accounts of all the investors who are eligible by 4 March (today).

Heranba Industries' equity shares go live for trading from 5 March.