Helvetic Airways to buy a dozen next-gen Embraer jets - filing

Business Reuters Jul 18, 2018 00:05:22 IST

Helvetic Airways to buy a dozen next-gen Embraer jets - filing

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Swiss airline Helvetic Airways signed a letter of intent to buy twelve E190-E2 passenger jets made by Brazil's Embraer SA, according to a securities filing during the Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday.

Helvetic would also acquire options to buy another dozen of the same aircraft or convert to the longer E195-E2 aircraft. The new planes, worth $1.5 billion at list prices if Helvetic takes all 24, will begin substituting the carrier's Fokker 100 and current-generation E190 aircraft between late 2019 and early 2021.

Mauritania Airlines also signed a firm order for two E175 jets to be delivered next year, according to a separate filing.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 00:05 AM

