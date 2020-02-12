Heineken CEO to step down, replaced by Asia chief

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Jean-Francois van Boxmeer, chief executive of Dutch brewer Heineken
The brewer of Europe's top lager Heineken, as well as Sol, Tiger and Strongbow cider, announced the change a day before it publishes its 2019 results.
Belgian Van Boxmeer, 58, joined Heineken in 1984 as a trainee and took a number of management positions, including in Africa, before becoming CEO in 2005. Under Van Boxmeer's stewardship, Heineken consolidated its position as a global brewer, more than doubling in size.
Heineken carved up Scottish & Newcastle with Carlsberg
"He will leave behind a company excellently positioned to grow further," said Jean-Marc Huet, chairman of Heineken's supervisory board.
Van Boxmeer's retirement as CEO does not come as a major surprise. He had a term of office until 2021, but the company was believed to be seeking a successor.
"I feel now is the right moment to hand over leadership to the next generation," Van Boxmeer said in a statement.
That successor will be Dolf van den Brink, currently head of Heineken in the Asia Pacific region. The 46-year-old Dutchman has been with the company for 22 years.
Van Boxmeer has been nominated as a non-executive board member of Heineken Holding
