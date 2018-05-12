Healthcare stocks lead S&P higher after Trump speech

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 inched higher on Friday, helped along by healthcare stocks after U.S. President Donald Trump gave a speech blasting high drug prices but avoided taking aggressive measures to cut them.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 90.58 points, or 0.37 percent, to 24,830.11, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 4.62 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,727.69 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 2.09 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,402.88.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

