Health-tech startup NeoDocs raises an undisclosed amount of funds in pre-seed funding led by 9Unicorns

Neodocs analyses medical reports and provides personalised health recommendations remotely.

9Unicorns on 1 December said it led a pre-seed funding round in NeoDocs, an artificial intelligence (AI) based health-tech platform. 9Unicorns is a fund set up by startup incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts. The funding round also saw participation from investors such as Rohit Srivastava, the head of the biosciences and biomedical engineering department at IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Bombay and Khyaal CEO Hemanshu Jain, a statement said, without giving any details about the funds raised.

Founded in 2020 by IIT Bombay alumni Nikunj Malpani, Anurag Meena and Pratik Lodha, NeoDocs aims to disrupt the healthcare industry by enabling self-diagnosis through its AI-led technology.

The platform's proprietary AI engine processes medical reports, looks for inter-biomarker relations and generates a smart report in English and Hindi via NeoDocs lab-agnostic system. The start-up will soon launch the report in other vernacular languages of India.

Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, co-founder and managing director of 9Unicorns said, “The pandemic has propelled the adoption of AI in healthcare across multiple applications. The major factor being the increased volume of data that is demanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to look for improvised healthcare services. NeoDocs is at the centre of this disruption and is well-suited to catapult to success in this thriving industry.”

Nikunj Malpani, CEO, NeoDocs said, “Seeing my parents develop co-morbidities, in spite of doing annual health check-ups and leading a seemingly ‘healthy’ lifestyle, has been my main motivator. There are more than 550 million Indians who are either pre-chronic or chronic. By building a vernacular product, we help people understand future health risks and avoid them with evidence-backed personalised recommendations, backed by a team of top medical experts.”

"We will use the funding to build a strong cross-functional team, further strengthen the product and do validation studies," added Malpani.