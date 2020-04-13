Head of Mexico's main stock exchange dies after testing positive for coronavirus

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The president of the board of Mexico's main stock exchange, Jaime Ruiz Sacristan, died on Sunday, according to a statement from the exchange.

Ruiz Sacristan tested positive of the novel coronavirus in mid-March although the immediate cause of his death is unclear; the exchange had earlier said that he was showing no symptoms.

A spokesman for the exchange did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

So far Mexico has registered 4,219 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 273 deaths.

(Reporting by Noe Torres and Sharay Angulo; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

