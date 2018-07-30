You are here:
HDFC's Q1 net profit jumps 54% to Rs 2,190 crore; total income increases by 20% to Rs 9,952 crore

Business Press Trust of India Jul 30, 2018 16:40:23 IST

New Delhi: HDFC Ltd on Monday reported 54 percent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,190 crore for the first quarter ended June, 2018-19.

The mortgage lender had registered a net profit of Rs 1,424.47 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal, 2017-18.

Representational image. PTI.

Its total income (standalone) for the quarter under review increased by 20 percent to Rs 9,952 crore, from Rs 8,289.98 crore in the year-ago, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

The respective consolidated figures were not provided by the company.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 9,883.64 crore during June quarter of 2018-19, as against Rs 8,259.77 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of directors of the company on Monday approved issuing bonds up to Rs 35,000 crore on a private placement basis.

Besides, it has also been allowed to raise up to $1.5 billion by tapping foreign sources through the external commercial borrowing route, HDFC said.

Stock of the company was trading 0.35 per cent down at Rs 2037.30 on BSE.


Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 16:40 PM

