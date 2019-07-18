HDFC's market-cap crosses Rs 4-lakh cr-mark as shares zoom to record high at Rs 2,357

New Delhi: The market valuation of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has crossed the Rs 4-lakh crore mark after a rally in its share price.

At the close of trade on Thursday, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of mortgage lender HDFC was at Rs 4,04,384.68 crore on the BSE.

Shares of HDFC rose by 2.52 percent to close at Rs 2,343.85 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it gained 3 percent to Rs 2,357 -- its record high.

The company was the top gainer among 30 firms on the Sensex.

HDFC is currently the fourth most-valued firm by market valuation on the BSE.

RIL, with an m-cap of Rs 7,99,864.73 crore, is the country's most-valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services with Rs 7,75,092.58 crore valuation and HDFC Bank Rs 6,56,940.74 crore.

So far this year, shares of HDFC have zoomed nearly 19 percent.

The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with the stock price movement.