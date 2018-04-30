HDFC reports 28.63% rise in Q4 consolidated net profit at Rs 3,961 cr; total income grows to Rs 21,248 cr

New Delhi: Mortgage lender HDFC on Monday reported a 28.63 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,961.17 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2018.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 3,079.33 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous financial year, 2016-17.

Total income during the quarter under review grew 17.78 percent to Rs 21,248.79 crore as against Rs 18,040.59 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

In 2017-18, net profit was up 47 percent to Rs 16,254.96 crore from Rs 11,051.12 crore in 2016-17.

On a standalone basis, HDFC posted a 39.23 percent rise in net profit at Rs 2,846.22 crore in the said quarter as compared to Rs 2,044.2 crore earlier.

Total income grew 13.14 percent to Rs 9,633.89 crore as against Rs 8,514.51 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the full financial year grew to Rs 69,141.67 crore from Rs 61,087.63 crore in 2016-17.

The company's Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 16.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for 2017-18.

In a separate fling, HDFC announced the appointment of Upendra Kumar Sinha and Jalaj Ashwin Dani as independent directors (additional directors) on the Board for a period of five years with effect from 30 April, 2018, subject to the approval of members at the ensuing AGM.

It also announced the resignation of DM Sukthankar, Non-Executive Director and DN Ghosh, Independent Director, from the Board with effect from 30 April.