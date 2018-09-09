HDFC Life board to meet on 12 September to consider appointment of new MD, CEO after resignation of Amitabh Chaudhry

New Delhi: HDFC Standard Life on Saturday said its board will meet on 12 September to consider appointment of new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company after incumbent Amitabh Chaudhry resigned from the post.

Chaudhry has been appointed as MD and CEO of Axis Bank for a period of 3 years from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2021, the bank informed the stock exchanges separately.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, HDFC Standard Life said Chaudhry, Managing Director & CEO of the company, has tendered his resignation.

"We wish to inform you that meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company are scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 12 September 2018 inter-alia to note the resignation, and consider the appointment of new Managing Director & CEO of the Company ...," the life insurance company said.

The appointment will be subject to the approval of shareholders and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The trading window of the company shall remain closed from 9 September 2018 to 14 September 12018 for all the employees, directors of the Company, immediate relatives, etc in terms of the Sebi Regulations, HDFC Standard Life said.