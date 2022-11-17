HDFC Capital’s tech platform, Housing and Affordable Real Estate and Technology (H@ART), has committed to investing in 15 prop-tech start-ups. As per HDFC, the real estate sector in India is expected to reach a market size of $1 trillion by 2030 against $200 billion in 2021 and contribute to about 13 per cent of India’s GDP by 2030. Investments worth $741 million were made in the Indian prop-tech sector in 2021. HDFC believes that this sector is likely going to see exponential growth over the next few years.

The H@ART platform has committed to invest in more than 15 prop-tech start-ups that include at least three start-ups coming out of the HDFC Tech Innovators challenge. The HDFC Group entity has already invested in companies such as HomeExchange, Loyalie, and Monsoon Credit.

In September, over Rs 500 crore had been raised by HDFC Capital as the first close of its property technology fund via global investors to invest in start-ups that drive efficiency and innovation within the affordable housing ecosystem.

According to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, it has been noticed that the degree of absorption and adoption of technology in the real estate sector has been slower than in other infrastructure segments so far. He added that he is glad that HDFC Capital has organised the HDFC Real Estate Tech Innovator’s Challenge 2022 through its innovative Housing and Real Estate Technology Platform in partnership with Invest India.

Hardeep Singh Puri believes that such platforms are crucial for the real estate industry which is India’s second-largest employer. He stated that he is certain that the efforts for enhancing the adoption of technology in Indian real estate will encourage more start-ups to be innovative and further strengthen the housing ecosystem of India.

According to Deepak Parekh, Chairman of HDFC Ltd, technology is going to play an important role in the development of an efficient and sustainable real estate ecosystem, and in achieving India’s goal of “Housing for All”. “H@ART is a unique initiative for real-time interaction between demand (industry), supply (startups) and financiers to accelerate the adoption of technology in the built world,” he added.

