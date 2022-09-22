HDFC Capital launches proptech platform 'HDFC Real Estate Tech Innovators 2022'

A proptech platform, HDFC Real Estate Tech Innovators 2022, has been launched by HDFC Capital and Invest India, as per a recent report in The Times Of India. The platform will reportedly be identifying, recognising, and awarding disruptive innovations in the sales tech, construction tech, fintech, and sustainability tech verticals.

The companies, which will be driving innovation and efficiencies within an affordable ecosystem, will be promoted by HDFC Real Estate Tech Innovators 2022. The shortlisted companies will be showcasing their innovative solutions to various stakeholders in the affordable housing ecosystem. Moreover, three of the most innovative companies/solutions will get HDFC Capital as an investor.

Addressing the access to markets for real estate tech innovations, the platform will be bringing together decision makers and solution providers. Therefore, for startups, this means timely access to end-user businesses. In conversation with TOI, MD & CEO, HDFC Capital Vipul Roongta revealed that HDFC Capital Advisors. through their global investors. have raised more than Rs 500 crore.

The Times Of India quoted Vioul Roongta as saying, “HDFC Capital Advisors, a subsidiary of India’s largest private mortgage lender HDFC, has raised over Rs 500 crore through global investors as the first close of its property technology fund. Part of this fund will be invested in startups that drive innovation and efficiencies within the affordable housing ecosystem.”

Calling the construction industry as “one of the least digitalised sectors in the world,” HDFC’s MD Renu Sud Karnad claimed that amalgamation of the “new technologies” in the real estate sector will play a crucial role. TOI quoted Renu as saying, “Adoption of new technologies within the real estate sector will play a vital role in the creation of efficiencies and promoting sustainability within the real estate development cycle.”

Continuing further, she revealed that the latest platform will be promoting affordable housing by supporting innovative businesses and building clean, technology solutions for the real estate sector. Vipul claimed that HDFC Capital is aiming to address the demand-supply gap in affordable housing in the country via innovative financing, partnerships, sustainability, and technology. Showcasing the future of affordable housing in the nation, the latest platform will enhance the adoption of real estate tech innovations.

