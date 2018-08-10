HDFC Bank's Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukthankar resigns, to step down in November

HDFC Bank's Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukthankar has tendered his resignation, the lender informed the markets on Friday.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Mr. Paresh Sukthankar has tendered his resignation as Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, to be effective 90 days from the close of business hours of today," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

According to The Economic Times, Sukhtankar was seen as a successor to Managing Director Aditya Puri, who will be stepping down in October 2020.

Sukthankar, who previously served as the bank's executive director, was appointed as deputy managing director in March 2017.

Sukthankar has been with HDFC Bank since its inception in 1994. Prior to joining HDFC Bank, Sukthankar worked in Citibank for around nine years, in various departments including corporate banking, risk management, financial control and credit administration, the lender said on its website.

Sukthankar has been a member of various committees formed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association.

Sukthankar has completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) from the Harvard Business School. Earlier, he earned a Masters in Management Studies (MMS) from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute (Mumbai).