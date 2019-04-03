HDFC Bank tops Euromoney Trade Finance Survey 2019 in best service, market leader categories

HDFC Bank has been ranked top by the Euromoney Trade Finance Survey 2019 in best service and market leaders categories among Asian banks, the private lender said on Wednesday.

More than 7,000 corporates and treasury professionals from across 89 countries voted in the Euromoney Trade Finance Survey 2019, the bank said. The survey ran for a period of 7 weeks from 6 September 2018 to 26 October 2018.

HDFC Bank said it won the top ranking based on the following parameters of 1) A service provider with the greatest market share globally, by region and by country thus marking the bank a Market Leader. 2) Having received top assessments globally, by region and by country, within several categories and provisions of service, the Bank was adjudged for Best Service award.

“It’s a moment of great pride for all of us at HDFC Bank. The customer is at the centre of everything we do. This achievement is a testimony to our continued focus on understanding and addressing the needs of our customers,” said Bhavesh Zaveri, Country Head – Operations and Technology, HDFC Bank.

