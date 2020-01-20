HDFC Bank shows no signs of slow down, Bandhan Bank a hyper-aggressive player; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

The credit crunch and the current slowdown

What are the roots of the current slowdown? Is the reason a fall in demand, or is it because of a lack of finance? The questions are many—the most debated one probably being whether the fall in growth is structural or cyclical. Some blame demonetisation and the Goods & Services Tax (GST) while others point to cooling of the overheated housing sector. What role does the credit crunch have to play in the slowdown? Read more.

HDFC Bank shows no signs of slow down

In a dismal macroeconomic scenario, HDFC Bank shines bright shrugging off growth concerns. Its loan growth of 20 percent and deposit growth of 25 percent as at the end of December 2019 is higher than industry loan growth of around 8 percent and deposit growth of 10 percent. So what’s driving the bank’s growth? Is the staggering growth a cause of concern? Do valuations justify buying this stock? For answers to all these questions, click here.

TCS Q3FY20: Weakness in key verticals

TCS delivered a soft performance in a seasonally weak quarter thanks to lingering weakness in two key verticals – financial services and retail. However, the outlook on these businesses is comforting, deal win remains healthy and the pipeline robust. The TCS stock still enjoys a 30 percent valuation premium compared to its closest home-grown competitor Infosys. What does this mean for its stock performance? Should investors buy, sell or hold? Read more.

Tailwinds in sight for aviation?

Since the grounding of Jet Airways in April 2019, November was the best month for domestic air traffic, with a growth rate of 11 percent from a year ago. This, however, will not be able to save the sector from reporting losses for the current fiscal year. Shrinking airfares, fewer aircraft, high maintenance cost on ageing aircrafts, higher fuel prices have all hurt. Is there still some hope for the aviation sector? Read more.

Bandhan Bank a hyper-aggressive player in microfinance space

Like several microfinanciers that have become small finance banks, Bandhan Bank remains for the most part a microfinance lender. It has the advantage of accessing low-cost customer deposits and is able to lend at rates which regular MFIs cannot do. Thus, it is understandable that MFIs in eastern India are crying foul over Bandhan’s expansion. But the key issue is whether Bandhan is being prudent? Read more.

Picks from our technical analysts (Please click on security name to access recos)

Avenue Supermarts

Dr Reddy’s Labs

Kotak Bank

Siemens

