HDFC Bank net banking facility not functional: Account holders take to Twitter to register protest; ask bank 'all fine guys'?

Business FP Staff Nov 01, 2019 16:22:27 IST

  • Irate customers took to Twitter to express their displeasure at the non-working of HDFC Bank net banking

  • When the Bank was contacted, the spokesperson said he was unaware about the glitch and said would 'revert soon'

  • 'We apologize, but this facility is temporarily unavailable. Please try later', says the HDFC Bank net banking site

Irate customers took to Twitter to express their displeasure at the non-working of HDFC Bank net banking facility. From customer tweets, it is understood that the netbanking facility has been down for a few days. Even the mobile app is not working adding to the woes of the customers.

Customers who avail of netbanking facility to pay bills, credit card payments and fund transfers complained of the inconvenience faced.

When HDFC Bank was contacted, the spokesperson said he was unaware about the glitch and said would revert soon.

The site has been non-functional for a few days.

Author and banker Ravi Subramanian asked about it on Twitter:

Customers who use credit cards expressed alarm as they cannot pay their outstanding. Some who have paid were unable to know the payment status.

The credit card interest rates can vary from 18 percent to 36 percent per annum, subject to the card provider’s policy and the applicant’s profile.

Credit cards account for 30 percent of the credit report of an individual. The score deteriorates fast with any kind of failure to repay the credit bill. This will impact the creditworthiness of the individual, making her ineligible for any loan or card in the near future. The interest on the outstanding amount is calculated for each day of delay. Since the credit card interest rates are usually on the higher side, this can cause the outstanding amount to pile up massively. When customers choose to pay interest by delaying the payment of credit bill, they have to pay a much higher price.

Some customers mentioned that two-factor authentication is also not working.

Some account holders wondered if there is a crisis:

A few customers of the bank tweeted that its customer care department was not responding to their queries, adding to their fears:

A few aggrieved customers rated the netbanking facility of the bank as the worst among all other banks:

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2019 16:22:27 IST

