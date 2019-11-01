HDFC Bank net banking facility not functional: Account holders take to Twitter to register protest; ask bank 'all fine guys'?

Irate customers took to Twitter to express their displeasure at the non-working of HDFC Bank net banking facility. From customer tweets, it is understood that the netbanking facility has been down for a few days. Even the mobile app is not working adding to the woes of the customers.

Customers who avail of netbanking facility to pay bills, credit card payments and fund transfers complained of the inconvenience faced.

When HDFC Bank was contacted, the spokesperson said he was unaware about the glitch and said would revert soon.

The site has been non-functional for a few days.

@HDFC_Bank @HDFCBank_Cares

Trying to use Net Banking Facility, i am getting this error We apologize, but this facility is temporarily unavailable. Please try later. Please look into it. — Ankit Jiwrajka (@ankitjiwrajka) November 1, 2019

@HDFC_Bank I am try to reach your customers care representative for my net banking problem but not found any option in your phone banking. Email also send but no reply from your side. If not possible to provide service then shut down your shutter — abhay patil (@abhaypa60028963) October 31, 2019

Author and banker Ravi Subramanian asked about it on Twitter:

Is there an issue with HDFC BANK net banking ? @HDFC_Bank — Ravi Subramanian (@subramanianravi) November 1, 2019

Customers who use credit cards expressed alarm as they cannot pay their outstanding. Some who have paid were unable to know the payment status.

The credit card interest rates can vary from 18 percent to 36 percent per annum, subject to the card provider’s policy and the applicant’s profile.

Credit cards account for 30 percent of the credit report of an individual. The score deteriorates fast with any kind of failure to repay the credit bill. This will impact the creditworthiness of the individual, making her ineligible for any loan or card in the near future. The interest on the outstanding amount is calculated for each day of delay. Since the credit card interest rates are usually on the higher side, this can cause the outstanding amount to pile up massively. When customers choose to pay interest by delaying the payment of credit bill, they have to pay a much higher price.

@ICICIBank_Care @ICICIBank @HDFC_Bank @HDFCBank_Cares Made HDFC bank credit card bill on 26-10-19 from ICICI Bank saving account net banking. Amount dedicated but transaction is pending. Three days elapsed but no any update. Please help pic.twitter.com/HA3rJWHhip — Mukesh (@muku3535) October 28, 2019

Some customers mentioned that two-factor authentication is also not working.

@HDFC_Bank why is the two factor authentication not available today for net banking login? I can't see the picture and text that I had selected to login! Is it safe to login without the same? — Pritesh Shah (@prit2110) November 1, 2019

@HDFC_Bank the net banking login is not showing verification image anymore in any browser, is this change intended or the site might be at risk? Please confirm as I am avoiding login until sure. @HDFCBank_Cares — Tanmay S (@Tanmayforce) November 1, 2019

Some account holders wondered if there is a crisis:

HDFC net banking is down. All fine guys @HDFC_Bank @HDFCBank_Cares or should we get alarmed? — Dhiraj Sinha (@1SDhiraj) November 1, 2019

A few customers of the bank tweeted that its customer care department was not responding to their queries, adding to their fears:

A few aggrieved customers rated the netbanking facility of the bank as the worst among all other banks:

@HDFC_Bank @HDFCBank_Cares such a shitty customer support system and the worst net banking experience. Took 3.5 min to reach a point to customer agent and suddenly “opps something went wrong” and disconnected. Can’t believe you’re rated so high in private banking space! — Sri Harsha Prem Kr. (@sriharsha1910) October 24, 2019

