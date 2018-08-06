You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

HDFC AMC’s shares zoom 58% on debut; open at Rs 1,739 against issue price of Rs 1,100 apiece

Business Press Trust of India Aug 06, 2018 12:13:08 IST

New Delhi: Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company made a stellar debut at the bourses on Monday, surging 58 percent against the issue price of Rs 1,100 per share.

The stock listed at Rs 1,739, registering a sharp gain of 58 percent from the issue price on BSE. Later, the stock was trading at Rs 1,806.10, rising sharply by 64.19 percent.

On NSE, shares of the company opened at Rs 1,726.25, zooming 56.93 percent.

HDFC Chairperson Deepak Parekh. PTI image.

HDFC Chairperson Deepak Parekh. PTI image.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 38,316.98 crore on BSE.

In terms of equity volume, 23 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on NSE during morning trade.

HDFC AMC's Rs 2,800-crore initial public offer was open during 25-27 July. Price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 1,095-1,100 per share.

HDFC AMC operates as a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Standard Life Investments.

It is the second asset management company (AMC) to hit the market after Reliance Nippon Life AMC, which had raised Rs 1,542 crore last year.

HDFC AMC has total assets under management of over Rs 3 lakh crore as of March-end this year.


Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 12:13 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores